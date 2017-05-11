Dunwoody street paving begins May 12

The city of Dunwoody begins its 2017 street paving program Friday, May 12.

The 2017 street paving work will be conducted on neighborhood streets as well as several main thoroughfares, according to a press release. The paving work starts Friday in the DeKalb Highlands subdivision and includes the following streets:

Cherry Hill Lane

Coldstream Drive

Firth Lane

Glenbonnie Court

Glenbonnie Drive

Heatherdale Lane

Kilt Court

Macbain Lane

Windon Court

All paving and construction work is dependent on optimal weather conditions, according to the city.

To view a list of the roads being paved in the 2017 city of Dunwoody paving program, visit the 2017 Paving Map on the city website.

The city plans to pave 11.7 miles of road over the next five months. Since 2009 the city has paved more than 52 miles of roadway and anticipates paving more than 35 miles of roads over the next five years.