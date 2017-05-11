Gov. Deal names commission to investigate DeKalb sheriff’s arrest

Gov. Nathan Deal has ordered an investigation of DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann’s recent arrest on charges of exposing himself and fleeing police.
Mann was arrested May 6 after police accused him of masturbating and exposing himself in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, then running from a police officer. He faces charges of public indecency and obstruction. Mann has proclaimed his innocence and remains on the job.
On May 11, Deal appointed a commission of three law enforcement officials to investigate the incident and recommend what, if anything, the governor should do. The commission consists of state Attorney General Chris Carr, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese. The commission’s report is due by June 11.
State law allows Deal to suspend a sheriff for up to 90 days with the recommendation of a commission. The law includes a provision for extending the suspension and ordering the Attorney General to begin a process of removing the sheriff from office, if evidence warrants it.
Gary Ray Betz
May 11, 2017 at 12:32 pm
I’m still waiting for Republican Governor Nathan Deal to order an investigation into Republican Georgia State Representative Tom Taylor’s (House District 79) actions when he thought it was prudent to barrel down a country road at 72 MPH that was marked with a speed limit of 45 MPH, while holstering a Glock on his hip, having consumed enough booze to blow a .225 DUI, with four children in his vehicle that he was responsible for through a foreign student exchange program.
Or does Republican Governor Nathan Deal, like his mentor Donald Trump, only order investigations based on a partisan basis?