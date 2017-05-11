Sandy Springs shows options for Spalding/Dalrymple intersection

A roundabout or a more typical upgrade are on the horizon to fix the intersection of Spalding Drive and Dalrymple and Trowbridge roads in Sandy Springs.

At a May 10 City Hall meeting, city consultant KCI Technologies presented three redesign options for dealing with the intersection’s traffic congestion.

Resident Arlene Adelman said that the intersection needs a fix, describing cars making U-turns on Spalding during rush hour due to a no-left signal from Trowbridge.

“It is not safe for pedestrians, especially in the morning when residents go to school or church,” she said.

One redesign option consists of a revised four-way, signalized intersection with added left-turn lanes. That option’s cost estimate is $1,285,000.

A second option is a two-lane roundabout with a bypass for eastbound traffic from Spalding heading northbound on Trowbridge. Its cost estimate is $2,335,500.

The third option is a regular two-lane roundabout. Its cost estimate is $2,274,000.

Meeting attendees could vote on their preference via a sticker. Each option appeared to get similar numbers of stickers.

KCI’s Erick Fry said that a roundabout would be a safer option.

“Data shows that roundabouts remove collision points from traditional intersections, so they become safer,” he said. “Vehicles drive slower when going around a roundabout.”

Adelman liked the idea, too. “I walk my dog every morning, so I lean toward the two-lane roundabout, as it is more pedestrian-friendly,” she said.

The project part of intersection improvements funded by the transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or TSPLOST, approved by voters last November.

City staff will present a design to the City Council for possible recommendation in June, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun. The city would issue a construction bid after that.

Residents can submit comments about the project through May 24 by emailing mrixey@sandyspringsga.gov.

–Margot Carvallo