Sandy Springs shows options for Spalding/Dalrymple intersection

A roundabout or a more typical upgrade are on the horizon to fix the intersection of Spalding Drive and Dalrymple and Trowbridge roads in Sandy Springs.

At a May 10 City Hall meeting, city consultant KCI Technologies presented three redesign options for dealing with the intersection’s traffic congestion.

Resident Arlene Adelman said that the intersection needs a fix, describing cars making U-turns on Spalding during rush hour due to a no-left signal from Trowbridge.

“It is not safe for pedestrians, especially in the morning when residents go to school or church,” she said.

One redesign option consists of a revised four-way, signalized intersection with added left-turn lanes. A second option is a two-lane roundabout with a bypass for eastbound traffic from Spalding heading northbound on Trowbridge. The third option is a regular two-lane roundabout.

KCI’s Erick Fry said that a roundabout would be a safer option.

“Data shows that roundabouts remove collision points from traditional intersections, so they become safer,” he said. “Vehicles drive slower when going around a roundabout.”

Adelman liked the idea, too. “I walk my dog every morning, so I lean toward the two-lane roundabout, as it is more pedestrian-friendly,” she said.

The project does not have a price tag yet, but it is part of intersection improvements funded by the transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or TSPLOST, approved by voters last November.

City staff will present a design to the City Council for possible recommendation in June, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun. The city would issue a construction bid after that.

Residents can submit comments about the project through May 24 by emailing mrixey@sandyspringsga.gov.

–Margot Carvallo