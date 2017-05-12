Dunwoody’s current City Hall site targeted for redevelopment

A developer plans to build two residential towers and an office tower at Perimeter Center East, where Dunwoody City Hall now is located.

Representatives from North Carolina-based Grubb Properties described their proposal, which is still in the concept stage, to the board of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association on May 7. The company owns about 19.5 acres in Perimeter Center East, with three mid-rise office buildings, one of which serves as City Hall. The property is behind the Ravinia complex off Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The city is relocating to a new City Hall building at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road early next year.

The proposal has been in the works for some time. In August, Grubb Properties opened a new office in Perimeter Center East.

Build-out of the proposed Perimeter Center East redevelopment, currently dubbed Park at Perimeter Center East, would take at least a decade, said Clay Grubb, owner of Grubb Properties.

“We don’t want to do something you don’t want,” Grubb said, adding the company is seeking public input on the proposed project.

Todd Williams of Grubb Properties said the company plans to keep the six-story building now housing City Hall and a five-story office building next to it as office buildings with retail spaces on the ground floor. The company plans to demolish another six-story office building, near I-285, to make room for two 14-story residential towers and another office tower.

“This particular property has unique characteristics … it’s a sea of asphalt today,” Williams said. “We hope that through redevelopment we can correct some of the deficiencies.”

Williams said proposed plans include roughly 1,000 housing units and a total of 500,000 to 600,000 square feet of office space. Williams also said plans are to have 75 percent of the residential units be owner-occupied and the remaining 25 percent be rental units. The rental units would measure about 650 square feet.

One proposed residential building would include 150 units above a two-level parking garage and include a pool. Another residential building would include 250 units with a courtyard and a multilevel parking deck to replace the surface parking.

Toward I-285 there would be two residential towers and one office tower also on top of a parking structure.

The developers said they plan to make a presentation to the city’s Planning Commission later this summer to ask for rezoning of the property to make way for the mixed-use development, if they can get community support for the project.

“We don’t have a set time schedule,” Williams said. “We need to listen. From listening, we get ideas and can incorporate them in those plans.”

The developers held a community meeting last October with city staff and community leaders to go over preliminary plans for the property and to seek input.

Williams said much of the input they have received includes the desire to preserve the tree canopy, add pedestrian and bicycle connectivity and to create open, public green space.

Preliminary plans include building a park space between the current City Hall building and adjacent office building. Possible uses for the park space could include bringing in food trucks for office workers and small live concerts, Williams said.

“Some things we have heard from the community … is the opportunity for enhancing connectivity to the Georgetown neighborhood and greenway,” Williams said. “We heard a lot of interest in a mix of uses. Now, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the area is occupied, and then it is empty. There is not a lot of activity. We want to see if there is a way to create a mix of uses to add and enhance activity.”

A traffic study has not been completed, Williams said, but the developers are aware of traffic issues. Currently, as property owners, they provide a shuttle service between a nearby MARTA station and the office buildings.

Williams said some ideas for the residential units include “aging in place options” for those who want to remain in Dunwoody, but want to transition out of living in a single-family home.

A potential greenway through the property also is being considered, Williams said.

Facilities for cyclists also are being considered for the office buildings, he said. They could offer indoor bike parking, showers and changing facilities.

Some of the guiding principles for the proposed redevelopment included in the DHA presentation were: to respect existing street networks, to incorporate trail connections to bicycle and pedestrian access, to provide more open space to the community, to target uses that will bring vibrancy and activity, to offset parking demand with complimentary uses, and to make better use of blighted parking lots.

Other guiding principles include improving existing surface parking storm water run-off, increasing permeable area and locating higher buildings near commercial property and lower buildings near residential property.