House Speaker Ryan to appear at Handel campaign rally in Sandy Springs

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan will appear at a campaign rally for 6th Congressional District candidate Karen Handel on May 15 in Sandy Springs.

Handel, a Republican, is vying with Democrat Jon Ossoff for the Congressional seat, which covers parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, among other north metro areas.

The Congressional seat is open because former U.S. Rep. Tom Price left to become the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services. Ossoff’s strong challenge in the longtime Republican stronghold has drawn national attention to the race and made it a symbolic battleground for the two parties.

The rally will be held at 5 Seasons Brewing Company in the Prado shopping center, 5600 Roswell Road. The public is invited to attend, with doors opening at 3 p.m. and speeches beginning at 4 p.m.