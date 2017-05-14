I-85 reopens to through traffic

I-85 reopened to through traffic on the evening of May 13 as crews finished rebuilding an overpass near Buckhead’s Piedmont Road that collapsed during a fire six weeks ago.

The city of Atlanta announced the end of a temporary moratorium on non-emergency construction and new construction permits in the area, which was intended to reduce traffic and affected some events planned for Buckhead’s Loudermilk Park. The city also said it will remove “No Thru Traffic” signs it installed, but apparently did not enforce, on various Buckhead neighborhood streets.

On the Cheshire Bridge Road side of I-85, a “Dine & Shop Week” to help local businesses recover will run May 17-21, with various businesses offering discounts and specials.