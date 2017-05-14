Letter: Trailer drama shows poor leadership on DeKalb Schools’ success

Thank you for the accurate reporting on what is really going on with trailers at Dunwoody High School. (“Trailers trigger high school drama,” April 28.) I believe the intentions of certain “leaders” are to tear down the DeKalb County School District and they are finding every situation to do so, never highlighting when good happens with DCSD.

It makes me sad for our students, who need advocates and leaders to approach a situation in a positive way, especially when most students have their own battles to deal with personally and learn from how we lead. Leaders can choose to help or hurt, to take a challenging situation and make it better or worse.

Thank you for the leaders and advocates who choose the positive approach and want DCSD (which affects the students) to succeed!

Ashley Doolittle

Dunwoody