Breakthrough Atlanta to host celebrity charity basketball game at Lovett School

Breakthrough Atlanta will host its annual celebrity charity basketball game on May 20 at 4 p.m., featuring former NBA players Dikembe Mutombo and Dale Ellis.

Mutombo and Ellis will lead the two teams in the third annual game that benefits Breakthrough Atlanta, the local branch of an international program that provides a six-year path to college for middle school students and teaching internships for high school and college students.

Other former NBA players participating in the game include Drew Berry, Jamario Moon, Rod Sellers, Joe Smith, Peerless Price, Tom Gugliotta, Deandre (Mosquito) Bray, Theo Ratliff, Marcus Hunt, Mark Davis, Harold Keeling and Keith Bogans.

The game will be held in the Lovett School’s gymnasium located at 4075 Paces Ferry Road. Tickets can be purchased online for $15. Guests can meet the players during a VIP reception from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. before the game for $100. Each VIP ticket includes entry for two people to the reception and tickets to the game.