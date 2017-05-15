Infographic: Sandy Springs’ quality of life since cityhood

When Sandy Springs formed as a city in 2005, some of its basic goals were better public safety response and more local investment of tax dollars. Recent stats sprinkled throughout the city’s preliminary Fiscal Year 2018 budget materials show some major improvements. Investment in streets, parks and other public facilities is roughly 45 times higher. Violent crime has dropped, though property crime is ticking up again. And the survival rate for cardiac arrest, while varying year to year, is now around 30 percent – well above the national median of 8 percent.

–John Ruch (Sources: City of Sandy Springs, Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival.)