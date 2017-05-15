Pill Hill nurse charged with assaulting patients under anesthesia

A nurse at a Pill Hill endoscopy practice has been charged with sexually assaulting patients who were under anesthesia after police received tips from two pastors, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department, which is seeking more information from the public.

Michael Morgan, a registered nurse at Northern Crescent Endoscopy at 5671 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, turned himself in on May 12, according to the police. He was accused of two counts of sexual battery and two counts of custodial sexual assault.

According to a police incident report, two pastors visited police headquarters on May 4 and reported that they had heard that Morgan “had sexually assaulted several women while they were under anesthesia” at the endoscopy practice. The pastors reported that Morgan had “looked at these women inappropriately,” lifting their bras and touching the women. The sexual assaults alleged occurred between February and April of this year.

Northern Crescent is a location of Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sandy Springs Police are asking anyone with more information about the case to call them at 770-551-3314.