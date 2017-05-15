Sandy Springs state Senate runoff election is May 16

The state Senate District 32 runoff election will be held Tuesday, May 16, with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Republican Kay Kirkpatrick and Democrat Christine Triebsch are vying for the seat, which represents part of Sandy Springs. For more information about the candidates, see the Reporter’s recent interviews with them here. The candidates also submitted answers for the Reporter’s Voters Guide on such issues as mass transit and casino gambling; see Kirkpatrick’s answers here and see Triebsch’s answers here.

Kirkpatrick and Triebsch emerged from an eight-candidate field in an April 18 special election. The Senate seat is open because former Sen. Judson Hill left to make an unsuccessful run for the 6th Congressional District seat.