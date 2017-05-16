Brookhaven, Dunwoody sites to be open for early voting in 6th Congressional District race runoff

Brookhaven and Dunwoody have been selected as cities where voters can cast an early ballot for the 6th Congressional District runoff between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff.

The DeKalb County Board of Voter Registration and Elections approved the Briarwood Recreation Center at 2235 Briarwood Way NE in Brookhaven for early voting from May 30 through June 16, including Saturday, June 10, according to a city press release.

Hours of operations for the Briarwood Recreation Center are:

May 30-June 16, Monday through Friday

Voting hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Voting hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Dunwoody, early voting will be available for one week at the Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

Hours of operation for the Dunwoody Library are:

Saturday, June 10

Voting hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 12-June 16, Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other early voting locations will be open in Chamblee, Tucker and on Memorial Drive in Decatur. For more information, visit https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/current-election-information.