Kirkpatrick wins state Senate District 32 race

Republican Kay Kirkpatrick will be the next state senator for District 32 after beating Democrat Christine Triebsch by nearly 14 points in a May 16 runoff election, according to unofficial results.

Kirkpatrick, an orthopedic surgeon from East Cobb, replaces former state Sen. Judson Hill, who resigned to make an unsuccessful run for Congress. District 32 includes part of Sandy Springs. In her campaign, she cited traffic as the biggest local issue and pledged to work on solutions proposed by Sandy Springers. For more about Kirkpatrick’s political positions and background, see our recent interview here.

Triebsch tied her campaign to fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff’s high-profile attempt to win the ongoing race for the traditionally Republican 6th Congressional District, which overlaps the state Senate district’s area. Ossoff is currently running neck-and-neck with Republican Karen Handel in that race, according to media reports of polling, but Triebsch did not fare so well.

According to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, Kirkpatrick won 56.98 percent of the vote (18,602 votes) to Triebsch’s 43.02 percent (14,046 votes). Voter turnout was just under 26 percent.