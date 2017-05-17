Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park preliminary master plan revealed

Brook Run Park’s preliminary master plan was unveiled this week and includes new amenities including two multi-use athletic fields, new basketball and tennis courts at the site of the former theater building, an arboretum near the Skate Park and a disc golf course in the wooded area in the back of the park.

There is also a band shell suggested in the “great lawn” area, the relocation of the memorial plaza that links to the great lawn and new connector trails.

About 20 people gathered at City Hall May 16 to look over the plans from JB+A, who gave a presentation of what is being recommended.

Community input into the proposals for Brook Run Park is being accepted online until Wednesday, May 24, at 5 p.m. To make a comment, click here.

Plans are for JB+A to make a formal presentation of the comprehensive park plan, including the Brook Run Park plans, at the June 12 meeting. At this meeting, cost estimates will be made available.

The Brook Run Park plans also include two new parking areas – 130 spaces available where the new multi-use athletic fields are proposed and 123 spaces in a lot between the proposed arboretum.