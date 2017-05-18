DeKalb CEO Thurmond to give second update on water billing May 23

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond will detail progress made toward addressing the water billing crisis during his second update meeting on Tuesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084, according to a press release.

In addition to the question-and-answer period held during the update, beginning today, May 18, through the May 23 meeting, citizens can submit questions on It’s in DeKalb’s Facebook page or Twitter account, @ItsInDeKalb. Due to time constraints, not all questions may be answered at the meeting, according to a press release.

Questions should be general in nature. Thurmond will be unable to answer specific account questions. For specific account information, call Utility Customer Operations at 404-378-4475.

The update will be available live on It’s In DeKalb’s Facebook page and live-tweeted with the hashtag #NewDayProject. Also, it will be rebroadcast on Comcast Cable Channel 23 for residents living in DeKalb County and available for on-demand viewing at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/dctv.

For more information, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/waterbilling.