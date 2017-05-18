Dunwoody paving work this weekend at Tilly Mill Road/North Peachtree Road

Construction crews are scheduled to begin final portions of paving the intersection at Tilly Mill Road at North Peachtree Road on Friday, May 19, at 9 a.m. and continue work until 3:30 p.m. when work will be temporarily halted to allow for peak traffic period, according to a city press release.

Road paving operations will begin again Friday evening at 7 p.m. and then continue through 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Striping and clean up activities will begin Sunday morning, May 21, at 8 a.m. and continue until Sunday evening at 5 p.m.

Travel delays and lane closures can be expected during the weekend work period and crews will be on hand to ensure safe passage through the construction area.

People are asked to use alternate routes and try to avoid the construction area during the work activity period from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21.

Flag crews will be on hand throughout construction to offer assistance and guidance on entering and exiting properties within the construction zone. All road and paving work is dependent upon optimal weather conditions.