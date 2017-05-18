Dunwoody Police officers receive honors

Two Dunwoody Police officers have been honored by separate international organizations.

Sgt. Michael Cheek this month was promoted to sergeant and also received a Positive Policing Award from the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) International. Officer Jason Lewis received the 2016-2017 Award of Merit from the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators, Southeast Regional Chapter.

ASIS International is an organization for security professionals. ASIS International recognized Cheek’s creation and implementation of the Griffin Project, where officers visit city schools and interact with children with special needs, according to a police department press release.

“Police officers have no greater responsibility than protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities and building relationships with them. The Griffin Project does just that,” said Chief Billy Grogan in the release.

Sgt. Cheek will be assigned as a patrol division supervisor.

Officer Lewis was recognized by the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators, Southeast Regional Chapter, for his investigation into six stolen vehicles with a total estimated value of $313,500. The investigation resulted in the identification of four suspects engaged in an organized auto theft/money laundering operation, according to the press release.

“The great work by Officer Lewis is an example of the great work done by our officers each and every day as they serve the citizens of Dunwoody,” Grogan said.