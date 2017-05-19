Brookhaven Police blotter, April 30-May 7

From Brookhaven Police reports dated April 30 through May 7. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On May 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On May 2, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On May 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Theft and Burglary

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On April 30, in the afternoon, a theft by deception was reported.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On April 30, at night, a car was stolen.

1800 block of Tobey Road — On May 1, after midnight, a burglary to a home was reported.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On May 1, in the early morning, a theft was reported.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On May 1, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On May 1, in the morning, a burglary to a home was reported. Around the same time, there was another report of a suspicious person in the area.

4300 block of Reserve Drive — On May 2, in the morning, a burglary at a residence was reported.

1100 block of Haven Glen Lane — On May 2, items were stolen from a vehicle.

Rape

3500 block of Buford Highway — On May 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of rape.

Assault

1100 block of Byrnwyck Road — On April 30, in the afternoon, a simple battery was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On April 30, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On May 1, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On May 1, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On May 1, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On May 2, in the afternoon, a harassing communications complaint was made.

1400 block of N. Cliff Valley Way — On May 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

Arrests

3200 block of Osborne Road — On April 30, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On April 30, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On April 30, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On April 30, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On May 1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On May 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of financial transaction card fraud.

300 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On May 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public drunkenness.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On May 5, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.