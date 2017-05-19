Buckhead police blotter, April 23-30

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between April 23 and 30, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

1400 block of English Street — April 27

Burglary

2300 block of Piedmont Road — April 23

2300 Paul Avenue — April 25

100 block of Wieuca Road — April 26

1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — April 28

Larceny

Between April 23 and April 30 there were 31 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 34 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 12 reported incidents of auto theft between April 23 and April 30.