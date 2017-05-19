DeKalb schools to live stream commencement ceremonies on web and Facebook

Commencement season in the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has begun, and the community will be able to watch the action through live video streams via the district’s website and account on Facebook.

Watch all of the Grad Central Station ceremonies taking place from May 22-26 at the Georgia World Congress Center by visiting the PDS-TV 24 webpage (www.dekalbschoolsga.org/pds-tv24) or follow the district’s page on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DeKalbCountySchoolDistrict).

Graduates and those attending graduations are also asked to visit Grad Central Station, a website that includes pertinent graduation information such as schedules, parking information, directions and more.

For more information, please visit www.dekalbschoolsga.org/grad-central-station. Visitors are also encouraged to share their graduation experience on social media by using the hashtag #dekalbgrad2k17 on social media.