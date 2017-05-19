Dunwoody Police blotter, April 28-May 7

From Dunwoody Police reports dated April 28 through May 7. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary and Robbery

5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On May 1, a juvenile was suspected of hijacking a car. It has since been recovered.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On May 2, after midnight, officers responded to an alarm at a steak restaurant to find a man trying to break in. The man ran and was caught. The man was arrested and accused of burglary, resisting an officer and possession of burglar tools.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

100 block of Perimeter Center — On April 28, in the morning, a woman reported the theft of her Land Rover.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On April 28, a woman said that $10 was stolen from her parked car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 28, about lunchtime, an iPhone was reported stolen.

3900 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On April 28, someone stole a VR headset from an office building.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On April 28, an iPhone was stolen from a store.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 28, in the afternoon, a 17-year-old-boy was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift Nike apparel from a department store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 28, in the evening, two juveniles were detained and accused of shoplifting at a department store.

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the early morning, neighborhood signs were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the morning, an elderly woman was spotted trying to steal $600 worth of merchandise from a discount superstore. She fled in a Mustang.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the afternoon, a customer said that $200 was removed from her wallet while she was shopping at a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the evening, someone stole a pair of shoes from a shoe outlet.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On April 29, a Nissan was stolen. It has since been recovered.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift several name brand clothing items from a department store.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On April 29, at night, a pressure washer was stolen from a car.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On April 30, in the evening, a woman reported the theft of her Infinity. The car was later recovered.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On May 1, in the evening, a man reported that someone had tried to enter his Chevy Silverado earlier that day. A woman reported a similar story and a man reported that change was taken from the center console of his vehicle.

4000 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 1, in the morning, a 52-year-old woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting at a grocery store.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On May 1, in the evening, a woman reported that her purse containing her driver’s license and credit cards had been stolen from her car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 1, a shoplifting incident occurred at a sneaker store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal $34 worth of jewelry at a department store after he walked past all possible points of purchase.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 3, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested for shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 5, in the morning, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On April 28, in the afternoon, a civil dispute was reported at a restaurant. Some tables, chairs and glassware were damaged during the altercation.

4400 block of Shallowford Road — On April 28, in the evening, officers responded to a simple assault call between two elderly relatives.

2400 block of Cobb Drive — On April 28, at night, a nonviolent domestic dispute was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On April 28, at night, a woman made a complaint about harassing communications coming from an older man.

10200 block of Peachford Circle — On May 1, a domestic altercation was reported between a mother and her adult daughter.

4700 block of Summerford Drive — On May 1, in the evening, a family battery incident was reported involving assault through the threat of intimidation. A suspect was arrested the next day.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On May 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

6700 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On May 4, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of family battery.

Arrests

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On April 28, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of providing false information to an officer. Another wanted person was also found and arrested.

I-285 WB/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and violating open container laws while driving.

4600 block of Winters Chapel Road — On May 1, just after midnight, officers responded to a three-car accident. One of the drivers was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of drugs, as well as reckless driving and following too closely.

I-285/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 1, an officer accused a 59-year-old man of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and improper lane usage.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct. Police said the man repeatedly refused orders given and interfered with an investigation.

100 block of Mount Vernon Road — On May 2, after midnight, a 24-year-old woman was arrested and accused of improper lane usage and marijuana possession.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On May 2, in the early morning, a man from Los Angeles was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On May 3, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of prostitution.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On May 3, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

Other Incidents

I-285/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 28, in the early morning, an NBA player had his Audi towed after he was accused of driving while uninsured. He was initially pulled over for speeding.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On April 29, in the early morning, a woman was accused of being disorderly and under the influence during a fight with her boyfriend.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On May 1, a fraud complaint was made.

4400 block of Dunwoody Park — On May 3, a man received a citation accusing him of being in possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.