GDOT to host open house on Perimeter Center trail networks

On Thursday, June 1, 2017 the Georgia Department of Transportation will hold a Public Information Open House (PIOH) concerning Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) Trails Network Commuter Trails from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1000 Abernathy Road NE, 400 Northpark – 3rd Floor Georgia Conference Room.

This project proposes to develop separated pedestrian and bicycle facilities along the west side of Ashford-Dunwoody Road between Hammond Drive and Perimeter Center West in the city of Dunwoody and along the west side of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road between Hammond Drive and Central Parkway in the city of Sandy Springs.

The purpose of this Location and Public Hearing Open House is to provide the public with an opportunity to view the project, ask questions, and comment on the project.

The open house will be informal, and the public is invited to attend anytime during these hours. There will be no formal presentation. A court reporter will be available to allow the public an opportunity to make verbal comments about the project.