Public invited to give input on Brookhaven’s Osborne Park master plan

Brookhaven’s Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a public meeting on Monday, May 22, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. to discuss the draft park master plan concept for Osborne Park.

The meeting will allow community members to review the Draft Conceptual Master Plan, ask questions and offer suggestions. The Osborne Park meeting is scheduled at the Lynwood Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road in Brookhaven.