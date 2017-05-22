Buckhead public library named among ‘most beautiful’ in Georgia

The Buckhead branch of the Atlanta-Fulton County Library System has been named to the list of “10 Most Beautiful Libraries in Georgia” by the Georgia Public Library Service.

The Buckhead Library, which opened in 1989, was recognized along with another Atlanta library in South Atlanta, the Metropolitan Library, which opened in 2015, GPLS said in a press release.

GPLS received online nominations from residents for two months for 60 Georgia libraries. A panel of public library and architecture professionals later reviewed the nominations and chose the ten winners. The winners were honored at a ceremony at Mary Willis Library in Washington, which was Georgia’s first free library and the first in Georgia to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, according to the release.

“Both are beautiful, impressive buildings, and help create a welcoming environment for residents of all ages to sit, read, take a class, surf the web, research their family history, or check out a favorite author,” Dr. Gabriel Morley, the executive director of the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System, said. “Our libraries are backdrops to so many new adventures for our patrons, we are pleased to see them recognized for the centerpieces libraries have become in our community,” Morley said in the release.

Beginning June 1, both Atlanta libraries on the list will have “library passports” and stamps for library guests to collect as they visit the various libraries on the list across the state, according to the release.

The other eight libraries receiving the award include Mary Willis Library in Washington, Carnegie Branch Library in Savannah, Washington Memorial Library in Macon, St. Simons Island Public Library, Columbus Public Library, Hamilton Mill Library in Dacula, Dog River Public Library in Douglasville and Porter Memorial Library in Covington.