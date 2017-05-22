Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on May 22, 2017.

Honors for local college students

Chandler Harrison DeJulio of Sandy Springs recently accepted membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the nation’s only interdisciplinary honors organization for first-and second-year college students. Membership is by invitation only, based on grade point average and class standing.

Students from Dunwoody who made the spring semester Dean’s List at Georgia College include: James Bregenzer; Alexandria Chezem; Thomas Cunningham; Cosette Doctor; Emily Hicks; Catherine Jerrum; Margaret Ketner; Amy Minnoch; Emma Nortje; Ashleigh Perez; Andrew Shumard; John Sivak; Alexandra Rives; and Hannah Vaizer.

Local students who made the spring semester President’s List at Georgia College include: Dunwoody residents Lauren Tuttle and David Walker, and Sandy Springs residents Madison Balfe; Callum Lever; Andrew Neiner and Madison Zang.

