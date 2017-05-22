Honors for local college students

Chandler Harrison DeJulio of Sandy Springs recently accepted membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the nation’s only interdisciplinary honors organization for first-and second-year college students. Membership is by invitation only, based on grade point average and class standing.

Students from Dunwoody who made the spring semester Dean’s List at Georgia College include: James Bregenzer; Alexandria Chezem; Thomas Cunningham; Cosette Doctor; Emily Hicks; Catherine Jerrum; Margaret Ketner; Amy Minnoch; Emma Nortje; Ashleigh Perez; Andrew Shumard; John Sivak; Alexandra Rives; and Hannah Vaizer.

Local students who made the spring semester President’s List at Georgia College include: Dunwoody residents Lauren Tuttle and David Walker, and Sandy Springs residents Madison Balfe; Callum Lever; Andrew Neiner and Madison Zang.