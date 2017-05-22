Sandy Springs set to name new city attorney, award service contracts

Daniel W. Lee may become Sandy Springs’ next city attorney at a May 23 special called City Council meeting, where new maintenance contracts are also up for approval.

The city attorney contract is coming open for the first time in the city’s history due to the pending retirement of Wendell Willard. The current contract is split between the firm Riley McLendon providing the city’s legal staff and Willard serving in the mayor-appointed city attorney position.

Lee, a former state senator, is a partner at the Atlanta office of Freeman, Mathis & Gary, one of seven firms that recently bid on the city legal services contract. Lee’s mayoral appointment to the city attorney position is the item up for council approval May 23, but presumably the entire legal services contract will be discussed as well. If Lee’s appointment is approved, it takes effect July 1.

Also up for council approval May 23 are several of the city’s recently bid “field services” contractors for various maintenance duties, which are outsourced under Sandy Springs’ largely privatized form of government.

The companies proposed to be awarded the contracts are as follows:

Traffic signal maintenance: Aegis ITS, $692,500

Street maintenance and repair: Blount Construction Company, $1,004,952.36

Landscape maintenance: Yellowstone Landscape, $440,790

Community Appearance: GCA Services Group, $1,272,100

Stormwater maintenance: Optech Monette LLC, $460,000

The special called council meeting will follow a previously announced meeting about the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget, which Mayor Rusty Paul and the entire City Council were expected to attend.