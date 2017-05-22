Woman shot in Buckhead during attempted robbery

A woman was shot during an attempted robbery May 20 on the 300 block of East Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. Her injuries were not life threatening, according to an Atlanta Police Department incident report.

The woman was walking with her boyfriend around 3 a.m. Saturday morning when they were approached by two men who pointed a pistol at them and demanded the backpack the man was wearing. The suspect then tried to take the woman’s purse, but she fought them off and the suspect fired a shot in the woman’s direction, hitting her in the head, the report says.

The suspects fled in what appeared to be a red Chevy Tahoe, which was captured on video by a witness, according to the report.

The woman was alert and conscious when the officer arrived at the scene, according to the report. She was later taken to a hospital.