Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

John Ruch Posted by on May 23, 2017.

Another potential candidate eyes Sandy Springs council seat

Jody Reichel, a real estate owner and Mount Vernon Woods resident, said she is likely to run for the Sandy Springs City Council District 4 seat this fall, as incumbent Gabriel Sterling leaves office.

Jody Reichel attending the May 23 Sandy Springs City Council meeting. (John Ruch)

“I’m 90 percent sure I’m going to run,” Reichel said during a visit to the May 23 City Council meeting, adding she likely will make an announcement next week. “I’d love to be involved and have a hand in getting things done,” she said.

Two former candidates for the seat, Tochie Blad and Dennis “Denny” Williams, previously said they are considering runs as well.

Reichel said she owns 21 rental houses. She serves as treasurer of the Mount Vernon Woods homeowners association and was a 2015 Fulton County Schools volunteer of the year at North Springs High.

Sterling is leaving the council seat to run for Fulton County chairman.

John Ruch

About John Ruch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*