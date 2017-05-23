Another potential candidate eyes Sandy Springs council seat

Jody Reichel, a real estate owner and Mount Vernon Woods resident, said she is likely to run for the Sandy Springs City Council District 4 seat this fall, as incumbent Gabriel Sterling leaves office.

“I’m 90 percent sure I’m going to run,” Reichel said during a visit to the May 23 City Council meeting, adding she likely will make an announcement next week. “I’d love to be involved and have a hand in getting things done,” she said.

Two former candidates for the seat, Tochie Blad and Dennis “Denny” Williams, previously said they are considering runs as well.

Reichel said she owns 21 rental houses. She serves as treasurer of the Mount Vernon Woods homeowners association and was a 2015 Fulton County Schools volunteer of the year at North Springs High.

Sterling is leaving the council seat to run for Fulton County chairman.