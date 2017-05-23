Brookhaven Police host May 23 human trafficking event

The Brookhaven Police Department and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church are hosting a human trafficking awareness event at the church on Tuesday, May 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The evening will begin with the showing of the movie “8 Days,” a feature film inspired by actual events to raise awareness and fight sex trafficking.
The movie will be followed by a panel discussion of local law enforcement personnel:
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church is located at 1350 Hearst Drive.
Brookhaven, Georgia 30319
