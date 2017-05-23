Brookhaven Police host May 23 human trafficking event

The Brookhaven Police Department and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church are hosting a human trafficking awareness event at the church on Tuesday, May 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The evening will begin with the showing of the movie “8 Days,” a feature film inspired by actual events to raise awareness and fight sex trafficking.

Days: A Human Trafficking Awareness Event

The movie will be followed by a panel discussion of local law enforcement personnel:

Gary Yandura , Chief of Police, Brookhaven Police Department

, Chief of Police, Brookhaven Police Department Destiny Harris , Assistant District Attorney, Human Trafficking Unit, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office

, Assistant District Attorney, Human Trafficking Unit, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office Camella Mungroo-Patterson, Investigator, Brookhaven Police Department, and Member of the FBI’s MATCH Task Force

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church is located at 1350 Hearst Drive.

Brookhaven, Georgia 30319

Registration for the event is required. Click here to sign up.