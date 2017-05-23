Dunwoody early voting relocated to Dunwoody Methodist Church

In order to provide equal availability of advance voting to the voters of Dunwoody for the 6th Congressional District runoff election, the Board of Registration and Elections announced the relocation of the advance voting site from Dunwoody Library to Dunwoody Methodist Church, located at 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, according to a DeKalb County press release. The voting period and hours will now be the same as the other advance voting locations.

The available locations for advance voting are as follows:

Main Location: Registration and Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032

Brookhaven: Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way, NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319

Chamblee: North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

Dunwoody: Dunwoody Methodist Church, 1548 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Tucker: Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

All locations will open weekdays May 30 through June 16, and Saturday, June 10. Voting hours for Monday through Friday are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voting hours Saturday, June 10, are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no voting on Saturday, June 17, or Monday, June 19. On Election Day, June 20, voters must report to their polling places between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.