Sarah Smith Elementary reading fundraiser raises $100,000 for school improvements

Sarah Smith Elementary’s 12th annual reading fundraiser raised $100,000 for the PTA. The funds in the past have been used to pay for enhancements to the school, including adding artificial turf and sports courts, sound and AV systems and PTA programs, according to a press release.

The Read-A-Thon, which is the school’s largest fundraiser, asked students to sign up sponsors, like parents or neighbors, to pay a per-minute rate for each minute of reading or a flat amount, the release says.

Individual students and classrooms competed to read the most minutes during the two-week period, which this year was from January 19 to February 2.

The school, which has a campus on Wieuca Road and one on Old Ivy Road, kicked off the fundraiser with a pep rally attended by the Atlanta Hawks mascot and cheerleaders. Winners in a drawing and top readers received a Hawks jersey and got to participate in fan experiences during a Hawks NBA game March 5, the release says.

The winners for each grade level include Malia Williams, kindergarten, Emma Rosenblatt, 1st grade, Alex Lemene, 2nd grade, Coleman Fleming, 3rd grade, Anjini Naidu, 4th grade, and Jacob Lemene, 5th grade.