Dunwoody Municipal Court offering amnesty program

Dunwoody Municipal Court is holding an amnesty program during the months of June and July for people with past due traffic citations and/or active bench warrants for failing to appear in court, according to a press release.

The incentive of the program is to promote lawful driving privileges, settle outstanding violations with the court and reduce arrests.

From the press release:

During June and July if individuals pay their fines in full, all contempt fees will be forgiven. If the individual’s offense or offenses require a mandatory court appearance, the individual will be granted a future court date to appear before a judge and all warrants will be cleared and warrant fees forgiven.

People may walk into the Dunwoody Municipal Court located at 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 103, Dunwoody, Georgia 30346, on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays or Fridays during the hours of 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. only, no exceptions.

Forms of payment that will be accepted are cash, money order, cashier checks and Visa and MasterCard. No personal checks will be accepted. For more information, call Dunwoody Municipal Court at 678-382-6973.