Ossoff’s mom speaks at Brookhaven meeting for ‘comfort women’ memorial

Heather Fenton — the mother of 6th Congressional District candidate Jon Ossoff — was one of several speakers at the May 23 Brookhaven City Council meeting to show support for installing a “comfort women” memorial in the city.

Fenton, a member of the Atlanta Comfort Women Memorial Task Force, did not identify herself as Ossoff’s mother.

In her brief comments to the City Council during public comment, she commended the city for accepting the artwork the Task Force was donating to commemorate the “comfort women” of World War II — women from many nations who were sexually enslaved and trafficked by the Imperial Japanese Army and Navy. The statue is also intended to raise awareness of human trafficking in today’s society.

Fenton, who is Australian, said the “comfort women” were made up of many nationalities, including her own. Her comments to the council:

“I’m here to speak on behalf of those supporting the artwork. I’d just like to commend you, commend your vision in considering welcoming this artwork that pays respect to women of all nationalities including my own and their Korean sisters. It lends something beautiful to something that is so ugly. It will be a place to reflect on the horrors of the past while energizing us for the battle of today. And I congratulate you for your enlightened consideration of this sensitive and thoughtful artwork.