Public pool at Chastain Park to open May 27

Atlanta’s public pools will open May 27, including at Buckhead’s Chastain Park, and admission for Atlanta residents will be free during Memorial Day weekend.

Admission will cost $5 for adults and children over the age of five beginning May 30. Children five and under are always admitted for free, but must be supervised by an adult. The Chastain Park pool is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are 12 outdoor city pools and pools at three partner sites. Hours for the different locations vary and more information can be found on the Office of Recreation website.

Adams Park

1581 Lagoon Lane

Anderson Park

100 Anderson Avenue

Candler Park

1500 McClendon Avenue

Chastain Park

235 Wieuca Road

Garden Hills Park

335 Pine Tree Drive

Grant Park

625 Park Avenue

John A. White

1101 Cascade Circle

Maddox Park

1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

Piedmont Park

400 Park Drive

Pittman Park

950 Garibaldi Street

Powell at Mozley Park

1690 MLK Jr. Drive

Rev. James Orange Park

1305 Oakland Lane

Rosa L. Burney Park

477 Windsor Street

South Bend Park

2000 Lakewood Avenue

Thomasville Park

1750 Thomasville Drive