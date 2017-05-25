Public pool at Chastain Park to open May 27

Atlanta’s public pools will open May 27, including at Buckhead’s Chastain Park, and admission for Atlanta residents will be free during Memorial Day weekend.
Admission will cost $5 for adults and children over the age of five beginning May 30. Children five and under are always admitted for free, but must be supervised by an adult. The Chastain Park pool is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There are 12 outdoor city pools and pools at three partner sites. Hours for the different locations vary and more information can be found on the Office of Recreation website.
Adams Park
1581 Lagoon Lane
Anderson Park
100 Anderson Avenue
Candler Park
1500 McClendon Avenue
Chastain Park
235 Wieuca Road
Garden Hills Park
335 Pine Tree Drive
Grant Park
625 Park Avenue
John A. White
1101 Cascade Circle
Maddox Park
1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway
Piedmont Park
400 Park Drive
Pittman Park
950 Garibaldi Street
Powell at Mozley Park
1690 MLK Jr. Drive
Rev. James Orange Park
1305 Oakland Lane
Rosa L. Burney Park
477 Windsor Street
South Bend Park
2000 Lakewood Avenue
Thomasville Park
1750 Thomasville Drive