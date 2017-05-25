Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Evelyn Andrews Posted by on May 25, 2017.

Public pool at Chastain Park to open May 27

Atlanta’s public pools will open May 27, including at Buckhead’s Chastain Park, and admission for Atlanta residents will be free during Memorial Day weekend.

Admission will cost $5 for adults and children over the age of five beginning May 30. Children five and under are always admitted for free, but must be supervised by an adult. The Chastain Park pool is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are 12 outdoor city pools and pools at three partner sites. Hours for the different locations vary and more information can be found on the Office of Recreation website.

Adams Park
1581 Lagoon Lane

Anderson Park
100 Anderson Avenue

Candler Park
1500 McClendon Avenue

Chastain Park
235 Wieuca Road

Garden Hills Park
335 Pine Tree Drive

Grant Park
625 Park Avenue

John A. White
1101 Cascade Circle

Maddox Park
1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

Piedmont Park
400 Park Drive

Pittman Park
950 Garibaldi Street

Powell at Mozley Park
1690 MLK Jr. Drive

Rev. James Orange Park
1305 Oakland Lane

Rosa L. Burney Park
477 Windsor Street

South Bend Park
2000 Lakewood Avenue

Thomasville Park
1750 Thomasville Drive

 

 

Evelyn Andrews

About Evelyn Andrews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*