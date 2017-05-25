Two Sandy Springs polls move for Congressional runoff election

Fulton County is relocating a dozen of its usual voting locations, including two in Sandy Springs, for the June 20 6th Congressional District runoff election, citing renovations or other events that make the facilities unavailable.

In Sandy Springs, the polling locations affected are the Abernathy Arts Center on Johnson Ferry Road and the Dunwoody Community Church on Dunwoody Club Drive.

Citizens who usually vote at the Abernathy Arts Center instead will vote at the Sandy Springs Christian Church, 301 Johnson Ferry Road.

Citizens who usually vote at the Dunwoody Community Church instead will vote at Life Center Ministries, 2690 Mount Vernon Road.

The other affected polling places are in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton and Roswell.

The county says it has mailed notification letters to all affected voters.

Citizens can verify their voter registration status and polling place on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at mvp.sos.state.ga.gov.

In the June 20 runoff election, Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff are competing for a vacant Congressional seat in a district that includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, among other areas.