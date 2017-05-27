Buckhead Library to host used book sale June 3

The Buckhead Library will host a used book sale June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buckhead Library, featuring used fiction, nonfiction and reference books at lower prices.

The sale is sponsored by the Northside Library Association and proceeds will benefit the Buckhead Library, the Buckhead branch of the Atlanta-Fulton County Library System.

Members of the association, which can be joined at the sale, can choose two free books.

Admission to the sale is free and will be held in the library at 269 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.