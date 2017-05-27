Widgetized Section

In Sandy Springs, a church celebrates its new location

St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church celebrated its first Mass on Sunday, May 14 at its new home at Glenridge and Hammond drives in Sandy Springs. St. Joseph moved from an Atlanta location into the former building of Apostles Church, a Lutheran congregation that closed amid financial turmoil. More than 400 parishioners attended St. Joseph’s debut. Photos by Phil Mosier.

