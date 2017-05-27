In Sandy Springs, a church celebrates its new location
St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church celebrated its first Mass on Sunday, May 14 at its new home at Glenridge and Hammond drives in Sandy Springs. St. Joseph moved from an Atlanta location into the former building of Apostles Church, a Lutheran congregation that closed amid financial turmoil. More than 400 parishioners attended St. Joseph’s debut. Photos by Phil Mosier.
Rev. Dominique Hanna, St. Joseph’s pastor, welcomes his congregation to the first Mass.
Parishioners enter the new location of St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church for the first Mass.
Rev. Hanna blesses the new church building with holy water.
Holy water used in blessing the church.
Rev. Hanna greets Jonathan and Patricia Karam and their children, son Elie, 2, and daughter Isabella, age 3 weeks. Later in the service, Isabella became the first child christened in the new church building.
A parishioner captures the church’s historic moment on her cellphone.
Alec Issa, 11, holds a candle as an altar server during the Mass.
The debut service drew more than 400 parishioners.