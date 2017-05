NBA legends shoot hoops for kids

Retired basketball stars helped to raise funds for the Breakthrough Atlanta program May 20 at the Lovett School in Buckhead. Housed on Lovett’s campus, Breakthrough Atlanta helps middle and high school students develop academic skills to enroll and succeed in college and life.

Two teams of members of the Atlanta Chapter of the National Basketball Retired Players Association played in the third annual Celebrity Basketball Game. Photos by Phil Mosier.