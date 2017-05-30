Brookhaven Police blotter, May 14-20

From Brookhaven Police reports dated May 14 through May 20.

The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

500 block of Oglethorpe Drive — On May 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On May 14, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.

100 block of Brookhaven Drive — On May 17, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with her ability impaired by multiple substances.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On May 18, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2700 block of Redding Road —On May 20, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence with an impairment of more than .08 three hours later.

Theft and Burglary

2700 block of Green Meadows Lane — On May 14, in the evening, four thefts from vehicles were reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On May 14, at night, a theft occurred.

1200 block of Oaklawn Avenue — On May 15, in the morning, items were removed from a vehicle.

1300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On May 17, in the early morning, a theft from a vehicle was reported.

Assault

3500 block of Buford Highway — On May 14, in the evening, a battery took place and a person was arrested in connection with the incident.

700 block of Town Boulevard — On May 15, in the early morning, a simple battery took place.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On May 16, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On May 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On May 19, in the afternoon a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1300 block of Dresden Drive — On May 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On May 19, at night, two men were arrested and accused of aggressive driving.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On May 19, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

1500 block of Dresden Drive — On May 20, a man was arrested and accused of illegally entering an auto.

1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — On May 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public drunkenness.

Arrests

2800 block of Buford Highway — On May 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 20, a man was arrested in the afternoon and accused of disorderly conduct.

Incidents

1400 block of Dresden Drive — On May 14, in the afternoon, an entering auto incident occurred.

700 block of Town Boulevard — On May 16, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On May 16, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass took place.