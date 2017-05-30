Buckhead police blotter, May 1-13

The following information, involves events that took place in Buckhead between May 1 and May 13 and was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.
Aggravated Assault
100 block of Irby Avenue — May 1
2900 block of N. Fulton Drive — May 6
1000 block of Huff Road — May 7
2500 block of Piedmont Road — May 10
2900 block of Devonshire Place — May 11
500 block of Main Street — May 11
1900 block of Piedmont Circle — May 13
Burglary
1900 block of La Dawn Lane — May 1
300 block of Pine Tree Drive — May 2
2300 block of Parkland Drive — May 3
700 block of Morosgo Drive — May 3
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — May 3
600 block of Allen Court — May 4
300 block of Cochran Drive – May 5
200 block of Pharr Road — May 7
2500 block of Piedmont Road — May 7
3200 block of Lenox Road — May 10
2300 block of Parkland Drive — May 10
2300 block of Parkland Drive — May 12
2300 block of Parkland Drive — May 13
1300 block of Northside Drive — May 13
Robbery
2200 block of Lenox Road — May 2
2400 block of Morosgo Way — May 13
1100 block of Huff Road — May 13
Larceny
Between May 1 and May 6, there were 42 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 24 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between May 7 and May 13, there were 47 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 30 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 14 reported incidents of auto theft between May 1 and May 6 and seven between May 7 and May 13.