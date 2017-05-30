Buckhead police blotter, May 1-13

The following information, involves events that took place in Buckhead between May 1 and May 13 and was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated Assault

100 block of Irby Avenue — May 1

2900 block of N. Fulton Drive — May 6

1000 block of Huff Road — May 7

2500 block of Piedmont Road — May 10

2900 block of Devonshire Place — May 11

500 block of Main Street — May 11

1900 block of Piedmont Circle — May 13

Burglary

1900 block of La Dawn Lane — May 1

300 block of Pine Tree Drive — May 2

2300 block of Parkland Drive — May 3

700 block of Morosgo Drive — May 3

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — May 3

600 block of Allen Court — May 4

300 block of Cochran Drive – May 5

200 block of Pharr Road — May 7

2500 block of Piedmont Road — May 7

3200 block of Lenox Road — May 10

2300 block of Parkland Drive — May 10

2300 block of Parkland Drive — May 12

2300 block of Parkland Drive — May 13

1300 block of Northside Drive — May 13

Robbery

2200 block of Lenox Road — May 2

2400 block of Morosgo Way — May 13

1100 block of Huff Road — May 13

Larceny

Between May 1 and May 6, there were 42 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 24 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between May 7 and May 13, there were 47 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 30 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 14 reported incidents of auto theft between May 1 and May 6 and seven between May 7 and May 13.