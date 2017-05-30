Dunwoody Police blotter, May 14-21

From Dunwoody Police reports dated May 14 through May 21

The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 14, in the afternoon, three pairs of sunglasses were reported stolen from an optics boutique. On May 15, officers responded to a shoplifting report at the same boutique.

100 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On May 14, in the evening, a man said his car was broken into and a $6,000 drone was stolen.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On May 15, several DeWALT tools were stolen from a car overnight.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 15, a man was arrested and accused of stealing an engine filter and vehicle light bulb at a discount superstore.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 15, an officer intervened during an attempted shoplifting at a department store.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On May 15, a man reported in the evening that someone broke into his car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 15, an officer intervened during an attempted shoplifting at a department store. A person was arrested and accused of trying to steal designer sunglasses.

2000 block of Pernoshal Court — On May 15, a woman reported someone removed her purse and costume jewelry from her car.

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On May 16, in the afternoon, a theft of a vehicle took place.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 16, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford–Dunwoody Road — On May 16, in the afternoon, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and accused of shoplifting at a department store. He was also charged with failing to appear in court.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 16, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 17, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 17, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 17, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 18, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 18, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On May 19, at night, two people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

1100 block of Madison Drive — On May 14, a 21-year-old female was arrested and accused of assaulting another woman in a domestic dispute.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Blvd. — On May 15, in the evening, a nonviolent argument took place.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On May 16, after midnight, an assault occurred between two employees at an insurance office.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On May 16, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of assault.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On May 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

Arrests

100 block of Perimeter Center — On May 15, in the early morning, a 35-year-old woman was arrested in a parking lot and accused of DUI and an open container violation.

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with larceny.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 15, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of improper driving on a divided highway and driving with a suspended license.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On May 17, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

100 block of Perimeter Way — On May 17, in the morning, 12 men were arrested and accused of fraud.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On May 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 18, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of providing false information to an officer.

2200 block of Cotillion Drive — On May 18, at night, a woman was arrested and accused for driving under the influence of alcohol.

1100 block of Peachford Circle — On May 19, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 19, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4300 block of Dunwoody Park — On May 19, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

5800 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On May 20, a man was arrested and accused of drinking near a package store.

Other Incidents

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 15, in the afternoon, officers responded to an animal complaint call at a Brazilian restaurant parking lot. The owner received a citation for neglect.

I-285/ Peachtree Road — On May 15, in the evening, a hit-and-run incident occurred. A warrant was taken for the arrest of a suspect.

I-285/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 16, in the morning, a hit-and-run accident occurred.

5100 block of Stratham Drive — On May 16, in the morning, a credit fraud incident was reported.

1600 block of Mount Vernon Road — On May 16, in the afternoon, someone attempted fraud.