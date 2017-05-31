Brookhaven Bucks open baseball season June 2 at Oglethorpe University

The Brookhaven Bucks baseball team takes to the field Friday, June 2, at Oglethorpe University for its season opener against the Sunbelt Patriots. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

The Bucks play in the Sunbelt Baseball League, a summer collegiate wooden-bat league with teams in Georgia (Alpharetta, Brookhaven, Carrollton, Norcross, Lawrenceville, Suwanee and Waleska) and Alabama (Phenix City).

“We’re looking for the Bucks to have our best year yet. We’re very fortunate to have such a supportive community around us and we’re looking to provide another year of great baseball for our fans,” said Bucks Owner and General Manager Brad Dickison in a press release.

Head Coach Corey Patterson, who played Major League Baseball for 12 seasons, returns for his third season with the Bucks and spent the winter and spring recruiting.

“I’ve spent a lot of time looking for the right guys for the 2017 team. I’m very confident in this group of young men,” Patterson said in the release.

Coach Patterson has added Kyle Farnsworth, a 16-year Major League Baseball pitcher, to the team as the Pitching Coach. Farnsworth and Patterson played baseball with each other growing in the Atlanta area and again when they were both members of the Chicago Cubs. Coach Aaron Patterson will be back for his third year as the Bucks hitting coach.

The Bucks roster is made up of current college players who are pursuing baseball at the next level. Several former Bucks are currently playing professionally, including London Lindley (Texas Rangers, Class A), Touki Toussaint (Atlanta Braves, Class A), Kevin Steen (Boston Red Sox, Class A), Matt Rose (Chicago Cubs, Class A), and Will Solomon (Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks, American Association of Independent Professional Baseball).

The Sunbelt League season starts June 2 and ends with league playoffs July 24-Aug. 1. Primrose School of Brookhaven is the Bucks lead sponsor.

Learn more about the Brookhaven Bucks at brookhavenbucks.com, at facebook.com/brookhavenbucks, on Twitter @BrookhavenBucks or on Instagram @Brookhaven.Bucks. For information about the Sunbelt League, visit www.sunbeltleague.com.