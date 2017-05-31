Brookhaven man’s death in DeKalb Jail under investigation

An investigation into the death of a Brookhaven man who died while in custody at the DeKalb County Jail is under investigation.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a May 31 press release it is conducting an administrative investigation of the death of Ali F. Morad, 51, of Brookhaven, who died while in custody on May 26.

Morad was arrested on May 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony aggravated stalking, according to the press release. On May 26 while in custody at the DeKalb County Jail, Morad suffered a medical emergency and received assistance at the jail’s main medical unit before being transported to the DeKalb Medical Center where he died.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office has not issued a cause of death.