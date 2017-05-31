Handel, Ossoff in debate over debates for 6th Congressional District

Republican Karen Handel issued a press release May 31 saying she’s agreed to four debates with Democrat Jon Ossoff prior to the June 20 runoff for the high-profile 6th Congressional District seat, but only after she already declined a debate hosted by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association.

In the release, Handel says she will agree to debate Ossoff on June 6 on WSB TV; on June 8 on WABE/PBA 30; at the CNN/Atlanta Press Club on June 13; and WSB Radio on June 15.

Ossoff and Handel had already agreed to the June 6 WSB TV debate. In a May 26 posting on his website, Ossoff states accepted the debate proposed by WABE. Ossoff also notes he has also accepted debates proposed by CBS 46 and by the NAACP and AARP. He also states that Handel turned down the Dunwoody Homeowners Association debate.

Days after the April 18 special election in which Ossoff and Handel were the top two finishers of a slate of 18 candidates, Ossoff challenged Handel to six debates.